Activist Splashes Water & Bleach on Men's Groin in Russia!

Anna Dovgalyuk, 20, from Russia, accuses men of 'gender aggression' (Instagram)

A female law student has has been splashing water mixed with bleach onto men's groin on underground trains in order to tackle 'manspreading'.

Anna Dovgalyuk, 20, from Russia, accuses men of 'gender aggression', and that her country is slow to counter the problem.

The social activist has been targeting males males sitting with their legs spread wide on public transport in St Petersburg, Russia.

The feminist tackled the 'a disgusting act' by splashing a mix of 30 litres of water and six litres of bleach into the groin areas of men she deemed to be sitting in an offensive manner.

Miss Dovgalyuk said: 'This solution is 30 times more concentrated than the mixture used by housewives when doing the laundry.

'It eats colours in the fabric in a matter of minutes - leaving indelible stains.'

The activist complains that manspreading is being 'fought around the world - but hushed up here'.

But Miss Dovgalyuk was silent about the alleged manspreading prowess of a notable former graduate of her own law faculty - Vladimir Putin, the Russian president.

Ex-US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton last year upbraided the Kremlin leader explaining: 'There's an expression- we certainly know it in New York- called manspreading.

'Every time I met with him, it would be…(she gestured to show legs spread apart) the whole deal'.

She claimed her video was dedicated 'to all 'men' for whom manspreading is the norm.

'So everyone can immediately understand which body part controls the behaviour of these men.'

Showing some of her alleged hits on metro trains, Miss Dovgalyuk said: 'We not only cooled the manspreading down but also marked them with identification spots!

The student claimed to be acting 'on behalf of everyone who has to endure the manifestations of you declaring your macho qualities on public transportation'.

Calling herself a 'social activist', Miss Dovgalyuk has previously achieved worldwide attention by flashing her underwear to commuters to raise awareness for upskirting laws in Russia.

Critics asked how she was helping counter the menace of up skirting by flashing her undies.

She said: 'I am a social activist who advocates for women's rights and against discrimination in any form.'

A Russian news outlet claimed that her video was a sham - and that she had used actors.

But the campaigning student flatly denied this.

She said: 'My action is absolutely real,' she said, denying it was linked to an organisation specialising in online stunts.

She admitted that no commuters had sued her so far.

She said: 'I don't think people are going to go to the police to file a report about jeans.'

