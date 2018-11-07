Alpaca Takes Taxi Ride Home in Peru

A young girl holds the door open for the animal before getting into the front seat of the taxi beside the driver (Instagram)

An alpaca was spotted taking a taxi ride home on a busy street in Peru during a comical moment caught on camera.

During the amusing video the animal patiently waits outside the small red vehicle parked on a cobbled street in Cusco as cars are seen driving past.

A young girl is seen holding the door open for the alpaca before it casually clambers onto the back seat without hesitation.

As the camera draws closer to the window the owner appears to be giving the driver directions while the alpaca stares outside the window at the passing cars.

At ease with the furry creature that has just entered the taxi the driver allows the animal to remain on board.

Alpacas belong to the camelid species, closely related to the llama, and originate from west-central South America.

The domesticated species is typically seen in Peru, Chile and Bolivia.

The absurd sight was posted on Instagram by Andre J Mendivil who wrote: 'Something different. My dad caught this on video while walking around the streets of Cusco, Peru. Check out.'

The viral video has since gathered 2.9million views on Twitter and more than 100,000 likes.

One Twitter user wrote 'Incredible, and at the same time wonderful!' while another commented 'Hahahahaha and here you have problems even to bring a dog'.

Another person wrote: 'If you do not see it, do not believe it! Will they charge you as a normal passenger? Will it have a special rate? Complete the info!'

