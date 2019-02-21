Aussie Drivers Will Soon Get Personalized License Plates With Favorite Emoji

Emoji license plates (Twitter)

Drivers in an Australian state will soon be able to get license plates personalized with their favorite emoji.

Personalized Plates Queensland said the state's available vanity plates will be expanded March 1 to include the emoji symbols for laugh out loud, wink, sunglasses, heart and smile.

The agency said the emoji plates will also include three letters and two numbers.

Queensland Law Society president Bill Potts questioned whether the emoji plates will cause trouble for police.

"Clearly the government is trying to sex up number plates, with a view to making more money, and I can understand that," he told the Brisbane Times. "But the purpose of number plates is for the police to be able to identify vehicles."

He said the plates could cause trouble for automated license plate recognition systems.

"How do you write down the emoji in your number plate after an accident?" he asked.

Potts also said he is disappointed the emoji can't change depending on the driver's mood.

"I'm still a big believer in the turd. If someone is in real trouble, the smiling turd should come up," he said.

