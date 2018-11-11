Award-Winning Turkish Movie Screened in European Film Festival

Directed by Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan (Twitter)

A Turkish film was screened on Friday as part of the satellite transmission of the ongoing European Film Festival.

Award-winning "Once upon a Time in Anatolia" was directed by Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

Turkish Ambassador to Ethiopia Fatih Ulusoy received scholars, artists, and foreign diplomats who had gathered to watch the thriller at Vamdas Cinema at a busy quarter in the city.

Turkish soaps dubbed in local languages are popular in Ethiopia.

Tewodros Tesfaye, an Ethiopian actor, producer and director, told Anadolu that introducing Turkish movies also helps the growth of Ethiopian cinema.

Ulusoy on the occasion said films, like artistic production and display, is one way of accelerating cultural exchange.

He said his embassy has been working to bring the people of Turkey and Africa closer together.

This article has been adapted from its original source.