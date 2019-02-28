Baby Who Fell From 10th Floor in UAE Wakes From Coma

(Shutterstock)

The baby girl who fell from the 10th floor of her family home in Ras Al Khaimah, has woken up from her coma and is recovering nicely.

The 19-month-old Egyptian child, Leen M., was admitted to the ICU after the incident which took place on February 17.

Dr Nedal Al Hashaika, head of pediatric intensive care unit at the Tawam hospital, said the baby has been taken off the ventilator.

"She is responding positively to treatment."

However, she still needs time to complete her treatment and rehabilitation programme, he added.

"Leen was suffering from multiple serious injuries and fractures when admitted to Tawam hospital."

She had received the necessary first aid at Saqr hospital, helping to stablise her medical condition. An integrated, high-calibre team of specialists at Tawam was called in from the paediatric intensive care, neurosurgery, paediatric surgery, paediatric communicable diseases, pediatric cardiology, clinical pharmacology, an anesthesia, diagnostic radiology, as well as physiotherapy and rehabilitation units to consult on her case."

The girl had climbed onto a sofa bed near an open window at her home at around 11.15pm.

Her mother had been preparing her 6-year-old brother's backpack for school at the time. She saw the toddler climb onto the window sill and was unable to catch her in time.

The baby girl landed on the rear windscreen of a white Toyota saloon car, which helped absorb the force of the fall.

She was immediately taken to Saqr hospital and rushed to the emergency room in critical condition. The child underwent an operation in the abdomen to stop the internal bleeding.

She was transferred to Obaidullah hospital for an advanced scan then was returned to Saqr hospital to continue her treatment.

The father said he was grocery shopping at a nearby supermarket when the tragic fall happened.

He had bought the sofa two weeks before while his mother visited them.

