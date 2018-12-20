Barack Obama Dresses up as Santa Claus, Visits Kids Hospital in Washington

Obama hugs a girl after presenting a Christmas gift to her in the hospital in DC (AFP)

Barack Obama brought an abundance of holiday cheer to poorly kids at the Children’s National hospital in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

The former president suited up in Santa Claus attire and merrily sang Christmas carols along with with hundreds of doctors, nurses, hospital workers, parents and children during the much-anticipated visit.

Obama was greeted by happy hospital staff and others as he arrived in a red hat and belted out lyrics to We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

The starstruck crowd cheered and shouted in excitement as they exchanged holiday greetings with him.

Obama shared a humbling message to the crowd: 'I just want to say thank you to all of you guys, we had a chance to talk to some of the wonderful kids and their families.

'At a time that obviously is tough for folks, as a dad of two girls, you know, I can only imagine.

'In that situation, to have nurses and staff and doctors and people who are caring for them, and looking after them, and listening to them and just there for them, and holding their hand... that's the most important thing there is.'

He added: 'What a great reminder of what the holiday spirit is supposed to be about.'

Trump's predecessor made his rounds through the hospital to deliver gifts. He carried a sack of toys, including remote-control cars, Hot Wheels sets, nail polish, jigsaw puzzles and more.

Obama brought tears of joy to one little girl when he stepped foot into her hospital room.

He danced for her and the girl was seen covering her mouth in shock. When Obama wrapped his arms around the child, she broke down in tears.

Obama was pictured as he hand-delivered gifts to others - including a girl wearing a nasendoscope and smiling little boys.

He later took to Twitter to write: 'Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the extraordinary kids, families, and staff at Children’s National. And thanks for humoring me as your stand-in Santa.'

Kurt Newman, chief executive and president of Children’s National Health System, told the Washington Post the kids 'will be talking about [the visit] for years to come.'

Newman said: 'At such a busy time of year, when no one wants to be in the hospital, his natural warmth lifted the spirits of those kids, their parents and of each staff member he met along the way.'

Obama's office also released the following statement: 'This afternoon, President Obama had the pleasure of visiting with children and families at Children’s National hospital in northwest DC.

'During today’s visit, President Obama greeted individual patients in their rooms and stopped by several playrooms, bringing Christmas gifts that he and his staff had collected.

'He had the chance to spend some time with parents and siblings of kids who are spending the holidays in the hospital, and he also recorded a short message for the hospital’s internal TV system, wishing all the patients he couldn’t visit today a wonderful holiday season.'

On Wednesday evening, his wife Michelle Obama made a fashionable appearance on the final stop of her book tour where she was interviewed by Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Obama, wearing $4,000 glittery thigh-high Balenciaga boots, packed out the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where Parker interviewed her about her new book, Becoming.

During the event, Obama talked about the decisions behind the outfits that made headlines during her time as first lady.

This article has been adapted from its original source.