Boohoo Sells Jeans That Are Inside Out

The online retailer Boohoo has left fashion fans seriously unimpressed after releasing its latest jean design - a pair which look like they've been turned inside out.

Shoppers have slated the mid-rise reverse jeans - on sale for £16.72 - saying they make people look like they got dressed in the dark.

They are designed to look inside-out with visible stitching and lining along with two pale pouches where the pockets usually are.

The design has not gone down well on social media with people wondering what Boohoo were thinking when they made them.

Hayley Gwilliams posted the link to the reversed jeans to her Facebook page with the caption: 'Is this for real!

'Are we really that desperate for new fashion trends that we are now wearing inside out trousers?

'Am I just getting really old and totally uncool!'

Hayley's Facebook friends also shared their confusion over the design.

Helen Purdy said: 'Wow..... I only put mine on inside out if I get dressed in the dark!!'

Jenna Wake joked: 'Your so uncool I have two pairs already!'

Caroline Rockss added: 'I am a regular inside out gal due to forgetfulness, poor time management, and general 'cannot be arsedness.'

'I am a trendsetter, be like Caroline'

Emma Elizabeth posted on Twitter: 'Boohoo I love you but let's stop this now.'

Abi said: 'Why are Boohoo selling inside out jeans?

'Is this actually a thing or are their designers just f**king mental?'

Boohoo plugged the reversed jeans in a Twitter post on January 11th saying: 'In case you missed the memo, reverse stitched jeans are now a thing!'

But it is not just Boohoo that are selling inside out jeans. Farfetch, the online luxury fashion retail platform, have a pair of 'Unravel Project' shorts for sale.

The inside-out cut-offs are on the market for a whopping £586 which is a markdown from the original price of £837.

Other high-end brands have also followed suit with the inside out trend. In January of last year Calvin Klein released a Road Runner themed jumper that was inside out.

The popular knit was on sale on the Calvin Klein website for an insane price of £1,700.

Boohoo has been contacted for comment.

