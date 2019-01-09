A Bosnian Journey Back in Time

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A village in central Bosnia is taking visitors on a journey back in time with antique stuffs from different periods.

Mackovac Etno Village in the town of Banovici houses many old objects from the Ottoman period to the World War II, shedding light on the culture and history of the country with shops, where old crafts are kept.

At the entrance of the village, there is a working water mill and a signboard which reads “stress and sadness is forbidden” in this territory.

Amel Ahmetovic, one of the inhabitants and craftsmen in the village, told Anadolu Agency that the ethnic village attracts a huge number of foreign tourists.

"The ethnic village was founded eight years ago. We have more than 30,000 ancient objects to see and examine by visitors. We have an iron master in the village and a functioning mill," said Ahmetovic.

One of the special features of the village is the "House of the Bey" which was built in 1966. In this house, many objects such as copper ewer, teapot, coffee grinder and knitting stitch belonging to Ottoman culture and traditions are exhibited.

Great interest in Ottoman collection

One of the most important collections in the village is Fikret Ibrisimovic's watch collection.

Ibrisimovic's watches from the Ottoman period attract great number of visitors.

The objects belonging to the Ottoman period which can be seen throughout the ethnic village are among the most interesting features for the visitors.

Especially, old Ottoman weapons from the period between the 16th and 18th centuries, copper and handcrafted objects made up of gold are among the most interesting items for the visitors.

Meanwhile, items belonging to the Second World War are also put on display. Weapons and ammunition belonging to war time attract attention.

Handmade musical instruments, old coins, traditional clothing, wooden items and old kitchen utensils as well as jewelry can be found in the village.

