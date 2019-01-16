Bride, 4 Other Women Died in Pre-Wedding Party in Pakistan

Indian Henna artist making a beautiful mehndi design on the hand (Shutterstock)

A pre-wedding celebrations turned tragic after 24-year-old bride-to-be and four other women were charred to death in a massive fire that broke out at a house in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

The mysterious fire started on the ground floor of the house on Rawalpindi's Sixth Road and spread to the upper floor, eyewitnesses told Dawn News. There were around 50 guests inside the house and most of them jumped out from the upper floor in bid to save their lives.

Unfortunately, four women died on the spot while the fifth succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. They have been identified as Sana the bride-to-be, Hina (14), Hafza (20), Manahil (25) and Nayna (22) and their bodies have been handed over to their families. Sana's father and the owner of the house, Malik Abdul Ghani, blamed rescue services for the deaths. He said his daughter was due to be married on Thursday whereas on the day of the incident a mehendi ceremony was scheduled.

"They did not arrive timely and as a result five women, including my daughter are now dead," said the grieving father of the bride-to-be. Former MPA, Raja Hanif, who was one of the eyewitnesses to the tragedy, also alleged that the rescue services arrived late and that the first fire truck to have arrived at the scene "did not have any water".

However, rescue services official, Farooq Butt, denied the allegations and said the rescue team had reached the site six minutes after being alerted. Butt said the rescue team was "subjected to violence" which delayed rescue efforts. "Every individual present at the site of the incident was in a fit of rage and our operations were continuously interrupted. Even then the fire brigade team managed to control the fire," Butt said.

The Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, also visited the gutted house and extended condolences to the grieving families. Ahmed stated that the "entire house was constructed from wood, which is why the fire spread so quickly". "I have been informed that the fire brigade tanker did not have any water. If this is true, an inquiry will also be conducted against them," said Ahmed.

While investigating the mysterious fire, New Town Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Ziauddin stated that the incident is being investigated to find out if it was a short circuit, gas leakage, or arson. He added that Punjab Forensic Science Agency was also being consulted to probe the matter.

