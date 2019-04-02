A British 'ISIS Matchmaker’ and In a Syrian Camp Unbelievable

A girl, living in al-Hol camp which houses relatives of Islamic State (IS) group members, looks back in the camp in al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria on March 28, 2019. (AFP/ File Photo)

A GUN-toting jihadi known as ‘the ISIS matchmaker’ has been found in a refugee camp in northern Syria, it was reported last night.

Tooba Gondal, now 25, left her home in Britain and went to live in the group’s de facto capital of Raqqa.

The former student, who uses the pseudonym Umm Muthanna Al Britaniyah, has now reappeared in Ain Issa camp with her two children after a failed escape attempt.

The daughter of a successful London businessman had been trying to flee from ISIS-held Baghuz – the group’s final holdout – to the Turkish border two months ago, it was claimed.

Speaking from the camp, she told the Rojava Information Centre she wanted to come home. According to the centre, which published the interview on Twitter, she said: ‘The British public are scared, they don’t want to deal with us. But they must.

‘We can’t stay in this camp for the rest of our lives, they must deal with us. We are not threat to their society, we just want a normal life again.’

She said she wanted to be repatriated back to the UK, adding: ‘The women and the children [of ISIS] became the victims… if I did not harm anyone, if I committed no harm in Syria for four years, what kind of threat can I be to Britain?’

In 2016 the Mail on Sunday reported how her poisonous outpourings on the internet had glorified the murderous acts of Islamic State terrorists.

They were meant to lure young British Muslim women to travel to Syria as ‘Jihadi brides’.

Through her prolific output on social media, she was said to have commanded a powerful influence on her following of largely young girls. In her rants, she called Britain a ‘filthy country’ and praised the 2015 terror attack on a Paris theatre.

Gondal, who lived in Walthamstow, east London, and was a student at Goldsmiths, University of London, is the eldest daughter of a successful London businessman.

Her propaganda fell quiet in 2016, leading to speculation as to her whereabouts. The Rojava Information Centre said after the death of her first husband, a Lebanese recruiter, she married at least one more man, a Pakistani fighter who was also killed.

Following his death, she spent ‘a year and a half… always having to move from one village to another’ in the Deir Ezzor region as ISIS was eradicated. She said: ‘We didn’t know who’s on the left attacking us, who’s on the right... who are we even with... it was a complete mess.’

She was stopped at a checkpoint close to the Turkish border, detained and taken to the refugee camp.

Runaway schoolgirl Shamima Begum has said she now regrets moving to Syria and was ‘brainwashed’ by ISIS.

Her latest interview contrasts sharply with her unrepentant comments after she was found in a refugee camp in February, when she said ‘a lot of people should have sympathy for me’.

But following criticism, the schoolgirl from Bethnal Green, east London, has softened her tone, now saying: ‘When I first came out ... I was still in the brainwashed mentality.

‘I really regretted everything I did, and I want to go back to the UK for a second chance to start my life over again.’

