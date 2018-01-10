British Man Put in Jail for Sending Angry WhatsApp Text in Dubai
He sent the dealer a furious message on WhatsApp which read: "How do you sleep at night knowing you are ripping people off?" (Shutterstock/File)
- Yaseen Killick bought a car from a dealer in Dubai
- He sent the dealer an angry text after the car broke down
- The dealer complained to the police
- Killick was arrested and put in jail for three weeks
A British estate agent was jailed in Dubai after he sent an angry WhatsApp message to a car dealer when the vehicle he bought from him broke down.
Yaseen Killick, 29, spent £6,000 ($8114) on a second-hand Volkswagen Golf but instantly regretted it when he learned it had previously been written off.
He sent the dealer a furious message on WhatsApp which read: "How do you sleep at night knowing you are ripping people off?"
Killick said what the dealer was doing was "morally wrong" and threatened to take him to court after he sold him the red vehicle.
But the man complained to the police and Killick, from Kingston, south-west London, was arrested at Dubai airport and had to spend three weeks in prison.
Killick, who moved to the Middle East with his 31-year-old wife Robyn, told The Sun: "It was a nightmare. The prison conditions were horrific.
"I was treated appallingly - all for sending a WhatsApp message."
Killick was fined £1,000 ($1,352) and was forced to eat "beans, pumpkins and lentils" on Christmas Day.
His wife added: "We have lost our home and our jobs and it's been horrible all over this guy ripping us off and we are so badly out of pocket."
Radha Stirling, of pressure group Detained In Dubai, told the newspaper: "The United Arab Emirates has some of the strictest cybercrime laws in the world.
"Many people have fallen foul of them - even if they are outside of Dubai.
"Anyone who sends a message to someone in Dubai on electronic media that is critical or a complaint then they can find themselves subject to a police investigation and if convicted they can be fined or even imprisoned."
This article has been adapted from its original source.
