British Tourist Dies After Contracting Rabies From Cat Bite in Morocco

A British tourist has died after contracting rabies from a cat bite while on holiday in Morocco, it was announced this morning.

The holidaymaker died after returning to Britain from North Africa and their family and friends, as well as medics involved in the case, are being monitored and offered vaccinations.

Public Health England has released few details about the case, other than saying that the Briton was bitten by a cat while visiting Morocco and later died.

They refused to confirm whether the tourist was a man or a woman, their age, or where in the UK they died, citing 'patient confidentiality'.

PHE said there is 'no risk' to the wider public, but issued warnings to people travelling to at-risk areas.

The last recorded rabies case in the UK was in 2012. In that instance, a grandmother in her 50s was bitten by a dog in South Asia.

She was treated in isolation at London's Hospital for Tropical Diseases but died around two months after the bite.

The UK has been rabies-free since 1922, with the exception of rabies-like viruses in some wild bat species.

Between 2000 and 2017, five UK residents became infected with rabies from animal abroad, official statistics show.

Popular tourist destinations like Egypt, Tunisia and Turkey all carry a high risk of dogs transmitting rabies to people, but it is more rare that cat bites are the cause.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisations at PHE, said: 'This is an important reminder of the precautions people should take when travelling to countries where rabies is present.

'If you are bitten, scratched or licked by an animal you must wash the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water and seek medical advice without delay.

'There is no risk to the wider public in relation to this case but, as a precautionary measure, health workers and close contacts are being assessed and offered vaccination when necessary.'

