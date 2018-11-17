Brits Join 'Bad Taste' Largest Fancy Dress Party in Europe

Six friends show off their colourful outfits. The event takes place annually, a day after the official Benidorm fiesta ends (dailymail)

Thousands of British revellers have taken to the streets of Benidorm for an annual 'bad taste' fancy dress day - with several choosing controversial outfits.

One man used black face paint and wore an 'I love Senegal' T-shirt to dress up as a 'Lookie Lookie' man, a term which has been used to describe beach traders in foreign holiday resorts.

He was among several others in the huge crowd who were seen with 'blackface' costumes.

Some dressed as airline cabin crew, police officers and film characters with many showcasing colourful and sometimes revealing outfits as they paraded through the Costa Blanca town, in south eastern Spain.

The event takes place annually, a day after the official Benidorm fiesta ends, and is billed as Europe's largest fancy dress party.

The tradition started more than 20 years ago and last year some 30,000 joined the festivities, with most congregating around the Calle Gerona and British square area of the famous resort.

This article has been adapted from its original source.