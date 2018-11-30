Burger King Creates 'Dogpper' for Dogs

Burger King has created the 'Dogpper' (Twitter)

Burger King hopes its new food innovation is a doggone good one.

On Wednesday, the fast-food chain unveiled a new meal deal that includes a treat for dogs called the Dogpper, which "is the first flame grilled bone offered at BK for your best friend," according to a news release.

Burger King said the offer is a way for customers to enjoy their order at home without interruption from their begging pets.

"This dog-friendly alternative to the Whopper sandwich is a bone-shaped treat with flame-grilled beef taste for the dogs of these generous owners," Burger King said in a news release.

Guests who order a Whopper sandwich will receive one dog bone for free.

But this isn't available for pickup or dine-in, and only through the DoorDash food delivery service.

DoorDashers deliver food and other items from local merchants to customers across the United States and Canada.

New delivery customers can get a no-fee delivery with a $10 order at DoorDash through Tuesday.

The news release notes the product is "not for human consumption."

