Burger King Creates 'Dogpper' for Dogs
Burger King has created the 'Dogpper' (Twitter)
Burger King hopes its new food innovation is a doggone good one.
On Wednesday, the fast-food chain unveiled a new meal deal that includes a treat for dogs called the Dogpper, which "is the first flame grilled bone offered at BK for your best friend," according to a news release.
Burger King said the offer is a way for customers to enjoy their order at home without interruption from their begging pets.
"This dog-friendly alternative to the Whopper sandwich is a bone-shaped treat with flame-grilled beef taste for the dogs of these generous owners," Burger King said in a news release.
Guests who order a Whopper sandwich will receive one dog bone for free.
But this isn't available for pickup or dine-in, and only through the DoorDash food delivery service.
DoorDashers deliver food and other items from local merchants to customers across the United States and Canada.
New delivery customers can get a no-fee delivery with a $10 order at DoorDash through Tuesday.
The news release notes the product is "not for human consumption."
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12