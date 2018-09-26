Buried Russian Given 5ft Tombstone in Shape of Her Favourite iPhone

A dead Russian woman has been given a 5ft high tombstone in the shape of her favourite iPhone (dailymail)

A dead Russian woman has been given a 5ft high tombstone in the shape of her favourite iPhone.

Mourners turned up to see the bizarre tribute erected over 25-year-old Rita Shameeva's burial plot at a graveyard in the oil-rich Russian city of Ufa.

It is made from basalt in the shape of a black iPhone showing a picture of Shameeva.

Reports say it was installed by her grieving father Rais Shameev long after her death in January 2016 from an unknown cause. He has not commented on the unusual memorial.

The monument towers above other gravestones in part of Yuzhnoye cemetery.

Local headstone maker Ilgam Galliulin denied he was responsible for its design.

'My father and I make monuments to order,' he said. 'But I saw this unusual one for the first time last week.'

Mourner Nikolay Yevdokimov told newspaper ProUral: 'I thought I was having hallucinations. How could an American smartphone suddenly appear at our cemetery? And such a huge one.

'I came closer and was surprised. I've seen many gravestones, but to make one in the form of iPhone - this is the first time, to be honest.

'It was made for a young woman from black basalt most likely. Very unusual.'

Little is known of Rita except that she was a keen traveller and had friends in Germany.

The grave is believed to have been commissioned from a Siberian company which offers 'death accessories'.

Designer Pavel Kalyuk built a similar headstone as an advertising gimmick.

'We began to make monuments just to attract attention,' he said.

But after exhibiting his work at a funeral exhibition in Novosibirsk, orders came in for the bizarre tombstones.

