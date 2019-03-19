Can a Rich Kid Live on a Monthly Budget of $167

Rich Kid Navid, 24 (pictured) is a fan of designer labels and celebrity meet-and-greets. (5Star)

A 'rich kid' who lives in a multi-million-pound mansion and has a wardrobe full of designer shoes will swap his life for a less extravagant one - on a council estate.

Navid, 24, from London, who has his own personalised bathtub in the home he shares with his parents, is in for a rude awakening on tonight's Rich Kids Go Skint.

The rich millennial, who has a passion for labels and says that 'Versace is (his) life' even owns Versace plates, worth £2,000 ($2,655), that he proudly displays his enormous dining room.

As part of the Rich Kids Go Skint experiment, Navid will leave his mansion to stay with parents Queen and Shawn and their two-year-old daughter Simone, who live on a council estate near the Grenfell tower.

The 24-year-old also owns a golden Versace tracksuit that cost £1,000 ($1,327)) and several designer bags, from different brands.

The 'rich kid' does not have a limit to his budget and very few boundaries when it comes to spending his money. 'If I see something nice and I like it and need it, I get it,' he explains.

While he works as a pharmacist for now, Navid wants to have a career in modelling, rapping and acting. He splashes his money on meet-and-greets with his favourites stars like Britney Spears and Selena Gomez.

He's also seen Nicki Minaj nine times, with these events usually costing him between £400 ($531) and £1,000.

Navid will spend roughly the same amount on attending concerts and meeting celebs as he will on a designer jumper. His favourite item in his closet is a Supreme/Louis Vuitton collaboration jumper that cost between £400 and £900 ($1195).

While this price tag would shock anyone who does not live on countless amounts of money, it pales in comparison to the amount Navid estimates he spent on shoes - £15,000 ($19,910).

The family live in a council estate in west London and are left with £126 ($167) to live on per month.

Although Shawn works all week and Queen has a job at the weekend, they still struggle to make ends meet.

On average they have £2,700 ($3,584) coming in each month, but after bills, rent, grocery shopping and council tax, the family is left with very little.

'There's no money for savings or for emergencies,' says Queen.

Queen and Shawn live in Kensington, very near to where the Grenfell Tower burnt down in June 2017.

For Queen, the proximity to the rich neigbourhood of South Kensington is a reminder of the injustice of what happened.

'I was born and bred here,' Queen says. 'I grew up before gentrification happened and there are still a lot of families that are working-class people. It's a real contrast of communities.

'You can literally see the wealth divide. On this road, Grenfell happened, and on the other side of the road you have literally the richest road in the UK,' she added.

'I don't understand how something like Grenfell can happen, yet there is wealth in this borough.'

But Queen and Shawn are very keen to welcome Navid in their house. During his stay, the wealthy heir is put to the test to discover what life is like outside of his Versace bubble.

Queen takes charge and teaches Navid to cook an 'easy quick lunch,' but the young man is preoccupied, wondering if he should he change out of his expensive Versace tracksuit.

'To be honest, it's not that messy,' Queen says, before cooking some 20p pasta and 79p green pesto. Navid is shocked to find out that 'good food can cost so cheap.'

It's Queen's turn to be stunned when the rich kid doesn't know what a colander is.

'I'll try not to baffle him with science later when he gets to the rice cooker and the grater,' she jokes.

Queen wants to show to Navid that community is everything to her, and opens up about the night Grenfell Tower burnt down.

'I opened my front door and I could see it, it was horrific, ' she tells him.

'Everybody that lives in the North Kensington community, we all feel that it could have been us. Many of those families had been living here for generation - it's an old community.

'People have lost their lives, their homes, but Navid, I have to say to you, I'm so proud of my community and the way we've come together,' Queen adds in a heartfelt moment.

Later in the episode, it's back to cooking for Navid, under Queen's strict supervision. Navid has to cut garlic and struggles using a knife.

When Queen asks him if he's ever shelled an egg before, Navid is confused and says he doesn't 'know what that is and what that involves.' The mother then shows him and an apologetic Navid follows suit.

The big test comes when he is sent on a food shop with £50 to the local market. Queen tells him this is about what the family spends on a weekly shop. Big spender Navid has a hard time learning to budget his money.

A first, the heir's bargaining skills work to his advantage, but old habits die hard and soon enough, Navid is spending £3 on expensive pasta. Still, Queen is impressed with Navid's shop.

At the end of the week, Navid says the whole experience made him 'appreciate [his] parents even more, and even the help we got at home, the amount of work that she puts in.'

He surprises the family with a thank you note and a trip to adventure resort Chessington.

It is revealed that Navid and Queen and her family kept in touch after their week spent together and that the heir is thinking of joining the family of three on their trip to Chessington.

