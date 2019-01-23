Cannes Celebrity Lebanese Director Georges Nasser Dies at 91

Lebanese film director Georges Nasser passes away at 92. (The Daily Star/NNA, HO)

Georges Nasser, who directed the first Lebanese motion picture to be featured at the Cannes Film Festival, passed away Wednesday at age 91, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Nasser’s film, “Ila Ayn?” (“Where To Now?”), was featured in the festival in 1957.

On its 60th anniversary, the film was screened as part of the Cannes Classics event.

“Georges Nasser uses the story of this family to explore the themes of exile and emigration. He paints the portrait of a complex society, still relevant today, that the country struggles to shrug off,” an article published on the Cannes Film Festival website said. “Having been shown In Selection at Cannes, [“Ila Ayn?”] was catapulted to world fame, becoming a symbol of the Lebanese film industry's newfound emancipation.”

The NNA reported that a funeral will be held Thursday at St. Maroun Church in Tripoli, where Nasser was born.



