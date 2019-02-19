Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld Dies in Paris, Tributes Pour in About Fashion Muse

Karl Otto Lagerfeld at the entrance of the Fendi's showroom to attend the Fendi fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Chanel muse Diane Kruger has led the stars paying tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld after it was revealed he passed away on Tuesday aged 85.

In a heartbreaking post, she revealed he was bringing her four-month-old daughter to meet him in France yet admitted 'I was too late'.

Iconic fashion designer Karl died in Paris, Chanel sources have confirmed. The artistic director for Chanel had looked increasingly frail in recent seasons, and had reportedly suffered ill health in recent weeks.

In Diane's tribute to the star, she revealed she was set to fly to France this week to introduce Karl to her daughter, as she penned: 'Karl.....I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you...

'I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination. I came to France see you this week and introduce you to my daughter...I’m heartbroken I was too late. Rest In Peace, I adore you'.

Alexa Chung, another close ally to Chanel shared a cheeky tribute in which she penned: 'Rest in peace, Karl. I remember being so scared to interview you and yet you were in fact incredibly witty and generous...

'Thank you for inviting me to some of the most glamorous experiences of my life, it was an honour to know you. Oh yeah and thanks for the dry shampoo tip, will always think of you as I powder my wig.'

Victoria Beckham wrote: 'So incredibly sad to hear this. Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally. RIP'.

Lily Allen, who spoke in her autobiography about their friendship, wrote: 'You made me feel like a princess...

'I never quite understood what you saw in me but I am forever grateful for the support that you and Chanel have given me over the last 15 years. Rest In Peace Karl, you were a true genius and will be missed, so much.'

For the first time in decades Lagerfeld did not come out to take a bow at the Chanel's couture show in Paris in January, something the company attributed to him being tired.

As well as his decades of unforgettable designs, Lagerfeld was also famous for his acid tongue. After the 2011 Royal Wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, he said Kate has a 'nice silhouette', but that sister Pippa Middleton 'struggles'.

'I don't like the sister's face. She should only show her back.'

When offering his thoughts on Russia he said: 'If I was a woman in Russia I would be a lesbian, as the men are very ugly.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.