Chic High Society Display Paris Elegance Among WWI Remembrance

Politicians and high society descended on the Orsay Museum in Paris last night as part of commemorations for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War.

And despite the solemnity of the occasion, there was no shortage of glamour as wives of European leaders dress to the nines in jewel tones and velvet evening gowns.

Naturally as wife of the host, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron put her best foot forward, looking perfect co-ordinated with her husband in a smary navy dress and jacket.

But she faced stiff competition in the style stakes from First Lady Melania Trump who opted for androgynous chic in a smart tuxedo.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlene of Monaco also looked achingly chic in a floor length black gown, which showcased her statuesque figure.

Monika Babisova, 44, wife of the Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis, put on a glamorous display in an off-the-shoulder red gown.

The couple who met when she worked as his secretary have been together around 20 years and share two children, but only got around to tying the knot in 2017.

Monika is well known for her love of designer labels such as Fendi, Gucci or Dior, so it's no wonder she was eager to pull out all the stops for the high profile occasion.

Meanwhile, Peristera Baziana - the wife of the Greek PM - also cut a striking figure in crimson velvet.

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump at the event.

Trump made it to dinner after being slammed for not turning up to an official memorial hours earlier, saying his Marine One helicopter was 'grounded' by rain.

Other attendees include Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene, along with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

On Saturday afternoon, Donald Trump called off a a trip to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial after a bad weather call grounded Marine One.

He and first lady Melania Trump had planned to visit the memorial for American marines near the Belleau Wood battlefield on Saturday afternoon.

However the event was cancelled at the last minute due to a storm that would have prevented them from helicoptering to the site that's more than an hour's drive from Paris.

'The President and First Lady’s trip to Ainse-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial has been canceled due to scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather,' the White House said. 'An American delegation led by Chief of Staff General John Kelly and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joe Dunford will attend on their behalf.'

