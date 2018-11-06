Chic Saudi Designer Sara Al Saud Dresses Superstar Beyoncé

Dressing Beyoncé is every designer’s dream (Twitter)

Dressing Beyoncé is every designer’s dream and it just came true for Sara Al-Saud, the creative force behind LA-based fashion label Death by Dolls.

Born to Saudi parents in London, the designer created a custom-made look for one of the superstar’s Halloween outfits.

Beyoncé wore a pink leotard and dressed up as legendary athlete Florence Griffith–Joyner, who set a record in the 100-meter sprint in the 1988 Summer Olympics.

“Thanks to everyone that worked so tirelessly to make it happen,” the brand posted on its Instagram account, alongside photos of Beyoncé in the costume.

Griffith–Joyner’s daughter, Mary Joyner, took to Instagram to thank Beyoncé for the tribute, saying, “Thank you for giving my mom the recognition, paying the homage and keeping my mother’s memory alive.”

The designer behind the outfit spoke to Vogue Arabia last year and told the magazine that her Saudi roots inspired her.

“Growing up in London — one of the fashion capitals of the world — and being of Saudi origin, where fashion has always been the staple of any social gathering or event, have definitely inspired my aesthetic,” Al-Saud said.

Beyoncé has turned to the Middle East for sartorial style on more than one occasion in recent days, including on a red carpet at a charity event in Los Angeles in October at which she flaunted a black velvet jacket by Lebanese label Elie Saab. The belted piece featured embellishments on the shoulder and a plunging neckline and hailed from the label’s Autumn/Winter 2016 collection.

She was also recently photographed wearing a bespoke black minidress by London-based designer Osman Yousefzada.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé called for a greater acceptance of naturally curvy figures, saying she was listening more to her body after giving birth to twins by Caesarean section last year.

The 36-year-old pop superstar, one of the most photographed women in the world, posed for a summer issue of Vogue magazine without makeup, hair extensions or wigs.

“I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies,” she said in an accompanying essay published in August.

