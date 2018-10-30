Cleaner Whose Mobile Was on Video Mode in Women Toilet in Dubai Awaits Sentencing

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The cleaner denied the charge in court, claiming he had forgotten his phone there by mistake.

A cleaner stood trial at a Dubai court after he allegedly hid his mobile phone on video mode in a women's toilet. The 27-year-old Indian man, who was on the job at a Dubai Metro station, is accused of abusing his access into the public facility to hide his phone and secretly filming women who used the toilet.

He was charged with breaching others' modesty as he stood trial at the Court of First Instance. The cleaner denied the charge in court, claiming he had forgotten his phone there by mistake.

The case dates back to and prior to June 30 and a complaint was filed at the Bur Dubai police station.

A Tanzanian receptionist, 35, said she found the mobile phone in the women's toilet at her workplace at 9am and it was on video mode. "I handed it over to the security guard. It became clear later that it was the cleaner's phone."

During the police interrogation, the accused admitted that as he was allowed in the women's toilets, he placed his mobile phone there and put it on video mode. He confessed he did it twice. He hid it in the detergent box the first time and behind the door later.

A CD containing a footage showing the defendant placing his phone near the toilets was enclosed to the case file.

The accused was apprehended on June 30.

A verdict will be pronounced on November 13.

This article has been adapted from its original source.