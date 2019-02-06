Cracked Egg Gets 52 Million Views on Instagram. Wow

World Record Egg (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Instagram Follow >

A few weeks ago, Instagram broke the internet with an egg claiming the title as the most liked post with over 52 million hits.

The plain brown egg had snatched the title of the most-liked post from Kylie Jenner.

But that wasn't all.

The same account continued to post photos of the egg with increasingly longer cracks in its exterior.

Fans waited with bated breath for the final post as promised after the Superbowl weekend.

The egg posted a video explaining what happens when it finally cracks open.

Captioned with, "Phew! I feel so much better now. If you're feeling the pressure, visit talkingegg.info to find out more. Let's build this list together," the video post has already racked over 13 and a half million views as of Wednesday, February 6.

"The World Record Egg" woefully relates: "Recently, I've started to crack. The pressure of social media is getting to me."

It then proceeds to shatter into several pieces.

"If you're struggling too," it continues, "Talk to someone."

"We got this" the World Record Egg bounces back, whole and happy once more.

Netizens were surprised and some of them were quite touched by the positive message. Here are some comments:

leolefthand: Ok wow i did not expect that to go there. Well I've been tryin.

sofi_super_0304: Wow... An egg made my day??

matildawilliamss_: Wooow if an egg can change peoples emotional health, who or what can change world peace????

bishopbartek: See, i thought it was going to be some promotional bs for some fake chain company but its actually a good message

Others were somewhat perplexed at the statements:

erokasyuart: Was the egg just a metaphor??? I am actually DONE WITH THE INTERNET.. cya sis

This article has been adapted from its original source.