Crown Prince Hussein Visits Jordan's Olympic Preparation Center

Crown Prince Hussein (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Olympic Preparation Centre Disable alert for Greater Amman Municipality Follow >

Crown Prince Hussein, the Regent, on Sunday visited the Olympic Preparation Centre, affiliated with the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC), which hones the skills of Jordanian athletes and improves their performance in Olympic and non-Olympic sports.

The Crown Prince was received by Their Royal Highnesses Prince Feisal, president of the JOC; Princess Ayah, JOC board member and president of the Jordan Volleyball Federation; and Princess Zeina, president of the Olympic Preparation Programme; as well as JOC Secretary General Nasser Majali.

During the visit, the Crown Prince expressed his appreciation of and support for efforts to develop athletes’ performance, commending the outstanding results they have achieved internationally and calling for building on these achievements, a Royal Court statement said.

Last year, the national team won 12 medals in the 18th Asian Games held in Indonesia — the highest medal haul for Jordan in the Asian Games.

Moreover, 13 Jordanian athletes qualified for the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina, the largest number in Jordan’s history.

Crown Prince Hussein was briefed by Prince Feisal on Jordan’s achievements in martial arts at the regional and international levels, thanks to effective training provided by the Olympic Preparation Centre, which was established in 2018 in partnership between the JOC and the Greater Amman Municipality.

The Regent also talked to a number of athletes receiving training at the centre, who spoke about the programmes they are enrolled in and how they help improve their level and performance, enabling them to compete internationally, according to the stataement.

The Crown Prince toured the centre’s facilities, which include a clinic run by a medical team from the Qusai Initiative, a Crown Prince Foundation initiative launched in 2014.

The clinic provides medical services and check-ups for national athletes to limit the threat of injuries they could suffer during training or while practising sports professionally.

This article has been adapted from its original source.