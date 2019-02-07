Decomposed Body of Indian Man Hanging From Tree Found in UAE

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The decomposed body of a 28-year-old Indian man was found hanging from a tree in a deserted farm in Al Dhaid area of Sharjah.

Investigations revealed that the man had died a few days ago and his body had begun to decompose. After collecting the fingerprints, the body was shifted to the forensic department to determine the cause of his death.

The police have launched an investigation and summoned all the people the deceased was in touch with before his death.

