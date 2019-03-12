Digital Museum Highlights What Shapes People in Dubai

Zayed Gandhi digital museum at the Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi (Twitter)

Sheikh Zayed and Mahatma Gandhi saw leadership as duty and service.

Sheikh Zayed and Mahatma Gandhi's leadership was underpinned by their charitable and generous values. Both are true humanitarians. Both leaders' lives are inspired by their indomitable will and selfless dedication for their people.

The parallels between two of the most respected leaders and the commonalities in their vision are unmissable when you walk into the newly opened Zayed Gandhi digital museum at the Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.

The museum was opened to the public on Tuesday and visitors are allowed till March 29 from 9am to 8pm. located at Manarat Al Saadiyat, it was officially opened on December 4, 2018 jointly by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Afrairs and International Cooperation and Sushma Swaraj, the Indian External Affairs Minister.

The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development has launched the unique exhibition as a tribute to the lives and works of the two legendary leaders - the UAE's founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan and India's father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Using innovative multimedia technologies and interactive tools, the digital museum highlights how their vision for a tolerant and cohesive society, and their contributions in the field of humanity, women empowerment, religious harmony and environmental sustainability have shaped and influenced the destinies of their people.

In the Year of Tolerance that also marks 150 years since the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, the exhibition aims to connect people through values of tolerance, and encourages visitors to emulate the great qualities that defined Gandhi and Sheikh Zayed.

The exhibition is divided into six zones - Resilient leaders, Passionate Humanitarians, Devoted Peacemakers, Visionary Changemakers, Inspirational Orators and Dedicated Custodians.

Each zone brings to light the qualities and achievements of both the leaders in the specific field through a range of photos, video and other multi-media tools.

The dark blue walls of the museum is adorned with the sayings of both the leaders - in Arabic, Hindi and English.

The exhibition is an immersive experience as digitally engraved books, and short documentaries offer a visual spectacle of some of the most eventful moments in the lives of the two historical figures.

