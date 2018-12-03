Divers Hook 2,000kg Slab of Late Sheikh Zayed to Mark UAE's 47th National Day

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for National Day Disable alert for Ras Al Khaimah Follow >

To mark the 47th National Day, a group of divers in Ras Al Khaimah swam their way to the bottom of the Arabian Gulf to install a 2,000kg memorial of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The divers of Al Jazeera centre submerged and fixed the huge memorial - inscribed with the Year of Zayed logo - 10 metres down the gulf and at a distance of six kilometres off the centre.

It was a project that was part of a series of activities lined up to celebrate the spirit of the Union, said Samia Ibrahim Al Ibrahim, a member of the centre.

"The centre, since its inception in 1997, has been giving much attention to the preservation of the UAE heritage, with particular consideration to swimming and diving," she said.

They just wouldn't let the National Day pass without going for an adventure that would "show their love, respect, and loyalty to the UAE's leadership", Al Ibrahim added.

Al Jazeera runs diving trips all year round and trains various groups at the centre's swimming facilities.

This article has been adapted from its original source.