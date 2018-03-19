Doctors Removes 1kg Tumour from a 13-Year-Old Girl in UAE

Operating room (AFP/File Photo)

Doctors removed a 1kg tumour measuring a whopping 15 cm, from a 13-year-old girl in the Capital.

A team of reconstruction surgeons removed the large tumour from the girl's left breast and reconstructed the area, to avoid distortions and disfigurement, which doctors said could heavily affect the young girl's physiological health in the future.

The operation has restored her physical and mental well-being, doctors noted.

The young Arab girl was discharged from hospital just two days after the rare surgery.

Dr Suleiman Najeeb Shantor, consultant, General Surgery and Reconstitution at Tawam Hospital, said the breast repair procedures involved placing silicone to avoid disfigurement and using the patient's own body tissue for repair.

The young patient and her family are happy with the outcome of the procedure.

Dr Mozah Al Ameri, consultant, General Surgery and Reconstruction, Tawam Hospital, urged all women to have early breast screening for possible tumours, saying that early detection can save lives.

"Every woman must know that early detection benefits her," Dr Al Ameri pointed out.

