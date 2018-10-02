Dog Surfing in California, Enjoy!

A Surfing Dog leaps off the board during the 10th annual Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach, California on September 29, 2018. (Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

Dogs waxed down their surfboards and prepared to ride the waves in an annual surfing competition.

Canines of different breeds and sizes participated in the 10th annual Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday.

The pups participated in a number of events including solo surfing, two-dog surfing, and human-dog surfing.

They are also judged in several categories including wave size, difficulty of the surf, and riding an open-faced wave compared to a white-water wave.

Photos captured some dogs cheesing for the camera as they rode the waves while others had terrified wide-eyes as they headed to shore.

Hundreds of spectators turned up in the 74-degree weather, many of them owners of the pups in the competition, to cheer on their furry friends.

Some were surf 'veterans' and past champions, such as Gidget the white pug and Skylar, an Australian cattle dog - both of whom came in first-place during events in the Imperial Beach Surf Dog Competition in San Diego in July.

In the decade the competition has been held, more than 500 dogs from across the US and countries including the UK, Brazil and Canada have participated.

This article has been adapted from its original source.