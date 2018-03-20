Driver Caught with Homer Simpson Licence in England

British police (AFP/File Photo)

A driver in England presented a fake driver's license featuring a character form The Simpsons at a traffic stop, police said.

Thames Valley Police shared a photo of the driver's license featuring the name "Homer Simpson" along with an image of the cartoon patriarch delivering his iconic catch phrase "D'oh."

"Earlier this week, [roads policing] PC Phillips stopped a car in Milton Keynes. When she tried to identify the driver's ID, she found the below," police wrote alongside a photo of the license.

Twitter users pointed out the unidentified male driver made several mistakes when crafting the spoof license, printing the incorrect address and date of birth for the well-known cartoon character.

"Everyone knows that Homer Simpson lives at 742 Evergreen Terrace! Amateur..." one user wrote.

Police weren't amused by the man's stunt and he faced another charge after the officer learned he had no insurance.

"The driver's car was seized and he was reported for driving with no insurance and driving without a proper license," police said.

