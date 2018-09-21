Dubai Court Charges Woman of Blackmailing Her Ex-Husband

(Shutterstock/File)

Follow > Disable alert for Court of First Instance Follow >

A woman has been charged at a Dubai court after she allegedly made criminal threats against her ex-husband.

Public prosecution records show that the 28-year-old Syrian woman, a housewife, verbally threatened the man that she would damage his shop if he did not hand her over her passport.

She has been accused at the Court of First Instance of making criminal threats and blackmail.

Prosecutors referred her to the court on a charge sheet in which they called for a strict penalty to be inflicted on her according to the law. The incident allegedly took place in March.

The man, a 43-year-old Syrian investor, complained during public prosecution investigation that he had been subjected to threats by his wife in March. "She called me threatening that she would destroy the roastery shop that I owned. The motive behind her threats was that she wanted me to give her passport."

Another Syrian investor, 85, claimed he was at the shop when the complainant got the phone call. "Her ex-husband put her on speaker and I could hear her threat."

The court is scheduled to pronounce a ruling on October 8.

This article has been adapted from its original source.