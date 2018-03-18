Dubai Court Jails Man for Attempt to Take $2,993 Using Another's ID Card

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Dubai over trying to make Dh11,000 in cash at a currency exchange outlet by using his ID card. (AFP/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Court of First Instance Disable alert for Naif police Disable alert for UN Court Follow >

A 34-year-old unemployed man, who impersonated another man and tried to collect Dh11,000 ($2,993) in cash at a currency exchange outlet by using his ID card, has been sentenced to three months in jail to be followed by deportation.

The Court of First Instance found the man guilty of charges including using others' official personal document and making unlawful gain of it, forgery and use of forged document.

The documents used by the defendant, which included the man's ID card found with him and the receipt form he filled, were ordered confiscated by the court.

According to public prosecution records, the man used the other's Emirates ID by showing it to an employee at a money exchange office to collect a cash transfer pretending to be him.

He filled a money receipt form with the victim's details and faked his signature thereon.

The complaint was registered on January 27 at Naif police station.

The exchange cashier, a 33-year-old Indian, said he was on duty around 7pm when a man came to their office to collect a money transfer worth Dh11,000 ($2,993).

"He said the money had been sent from Saudi Arabia. He produced an ID belonging to a Kenyan man. I checked the form he had just filled. There was indeed a sum of money that had been sent but he raised my suspicion."

The cashier, who speaks a little Kenyan, talked to the defendant in that language. "He did not answer but rather spoke on his phone in another language. Besides, he did not look like the man in the photo on the ID. I told him that the ID card holder should come in person to collect the transferred money. But as he insisted he was the same person. I told him to wait because I would call the police," the cashier told the investigating prosecutor.

This article has been adapted from its original source.