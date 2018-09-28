Dubai Court Tries Man Who Stole a $20M Diamond

(Shutterstock/File)

He worked at a company at the free zone of the Dubai International Airport.'

A security officer stood trial at the Court of First Instance charged with stealing a diamond stone worth $20 million (Dh73.5 million approx).

According to public prosecution records, the 37-year-old Sri Lankan officer, who worked at a company at the free zone of the Dubai International Airport, stole the gem and then sought shelter at a 38-year-old compatriot's room. The latter has been charged with sheltering a fugitive.

Another Sri Lankan, at large, is accused in absentia of aiding and abetting by smuggling the stone out of the UAE via a shipping agency in his name. The first two accused have been placed in detention.

The case unfolded between May 25 and June 20.

The accused confessed he had planned to steal the stone with the runaway accomplice to a police sergeant.

"On May 25, he went to his work wearing a winter coat and took the stone out of the safe and hid it under his coat. He later went to his friend's place in Hor Al Anz where they hid the stone in the latter's shoe. They then arranged to ship it with some clothes out of the UAE by express service."

The sergeant told the prosecutor that the second accused travelled back home after smuggling the stone in his name.

"The main accused spent the next nights sleeping near the Sharjah International Airport as his work managers were calling him and asking him about the diamond. He was told by his accomplice to hide at the second defendant's place. However, both men were caught shortly later," the police sergeant said.

The second defendant claimed he hosted his friend after the latter told him he was being sought after by the police in connection with bounced cheques. He confessed they were looking for ways to help him sneak out through Oman.

A Jordanian manager, 37, alerted the company about the missing stone. He was resigning and had to present an inventory of the items that were kept in the safe while he was on the job on May 28. He discovered that the bag in which the stone box was kept had been cut.

The CID officers checked the surveillance cameras which captured the security officer entering the safe room and looking suspicious as he wore the coat even though it was hot then. He was also caught on cameras stealing the gem.

A verdict will be pronounced on October 18.

This article has been adapted from its original source.