Dubai Man Commits Suicide After New Year's Eve on His Birthday
Dubai Police confirmed that there was no criminal suspicion or foul play behind the man's death (AFP/File)
Follow >
Click here to add Abdullah Khadem bin Sorror as an alert
Disable alert for Abdullah Khadem bin Sorror,
Click here to add Bur Dubai Police Station as an alert
Disable alert for Bur Dubai Police Station,
Click here to add Dubai as an alert
Disable alert for Dubai,
Click here to add Dubai Police as an alert
Disable alert for Dubai Police,
Click here to add Khadem bin Sorror as an alert
Disable alert for Khadem bin Sorror
A 28-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room on the first day of the New Year, which also happened to be his birthday.
The deceased was born on Jan.1, 1990, according to a police probe. He was apparently suffering from financial troubles.
Dubai Police confirmed that there was no criminal suspicion or foul play behind the man's death.
Brigadier Abdullah Khadem bin Sorror, director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said the police operation room received a call at 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018 informing them that a man had hanged himself to death. He said that after receiving the information, the police rushed to the site and found that the young man had committed suicide.
Brigadier Khadem said police investigation showed that the man was a resident of the UAE and worked as an employee in a private company.
The witnesses, including his friends, told the cops that the deceased was depressed due to a financial crisis he had been facing.
They said that they even took him to New Year's Eve celebrations to make him feel better. But when the man returned to the apartment where he lived with his office colleagues, he committed suicide.
- Saudi Woman Divorces Husband Because He Loved Her More Than His Mother
- Saudi Student Goes Into Labor Mid-Exam, Gives Birth in School
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- New Zealand Jockey Found Hanged in Dubai after Friend Commits Suicide
- Policeman in Dubai Guns down Wife, Commits Suicide
- Surviving Mother Provides No Clues in UAE Family Suicide
- What selfie stick? A 'Walk in Dubai's Clouds' spies skyscrapers poking through the fog
- Ragheb Alama celebrates New Year's Eve with Haifa Wahbi and Nancy Ajram