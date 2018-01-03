Dubai Man Commits Suicide After New Year's Eve on His Birthday

Dubai Police confirmed that there was no criminal suspicion or foul play behind the man's death (AFP/File)

A 28-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room on the first day of the New Year, which also happened to be his birthday.

The deceased was born on Jan.1, 1990, according to a police probe. He was apparently suffering from financial troubles.

Dubai Police confirmed that there was no criminal suspicion or foul play behind the man's death.

Brigadier Abdullah Khadem bin Sorror, director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said the police operation room received a call at 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018 informing them that a man had hanged himself to death. He said that after receiving the information, the police rushed to the site and found that the young man had committed suicide.

Brigadier Khadem said police investigation showed that the man was a resident of the UAE and worked as an employee in a private company.

The witnesses, including his friends, told the cops that the deceased was depressed due to a financial crisis he had been facing.

They said that they even took him to New Year's Eve celebrations to make him feel better. But when the man returned to the apartment where he lived with his office colleagues, he committed suicide.



