Dubai: Ride The Wheel for Safety

Dubai's Global Village. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Becoming the world's first entertainment destination with British Safety Council's five-star grading.

Global Village, one of Dubai's most popular hotspots and the region's first family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has set a record by becoming the world's first entertainment destination to achieve a 5-star rating.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, it had successfully completed the prestigious best practice Five-Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by the British Safety Council.

It is the world's first entertainment destination to achieve this grading and is setting benchmarks for the industry worldwide. This achievement demonstrated its commitment towards the continual improvement of its health and safety management systems and associated arrangements, the statement added.

Global Village underwent a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of its Occupational Health and Safety policies, processes and practices. The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees and other key stakeholders, together with a sampling of the operational activities.

It measured the performance against key health and safety management best practice indicators and a detailed review of over sixty component elements and Global Village passed in the first attempt, setting another record for Dubai.

The festival park successfully completed the audit by the end of January this year and was awarded the five-star grading which is reflective of a best practice organisation.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, said, "I am delighted that our work and our Health and Safety focus has brought about an element of pride for the UAE as we are the first entertainment destination in the world to achieve this recognition with 23 cumulative years of experience. We will now be an example for entertainment destinations around the world to emulate.

"Our prioritisation of health and safety, which is part of our core value of 'Care', is the cornerstone of our operations. We thank the British Safety Council for their role in this achievement and also our Global Village family for their efforts in maintaining the highest standards and benchmarks."

David Parr, Policy and Technical Services Director at the British Safety Council, said, "the award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers' health, safety and welfare. Global Village should be very proud of this achievement."

Global Village will next enter the fray for the "Sword of Honor" award from the British Safety Council later this year. This award has been presented to only a handful of organisations in the region across all industries.

This article has been adapted from its original source.