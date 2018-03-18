Dubai: Woman Arrested for Conducting Illegal Cosmetic Surgeries at Home

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A woman, who allegedly practised medicine from her flat without acquiring a licence from the authorities concerned, has been referred to the Court of Misdemeanors by the Dubai public prosecution.

According to Bur Dubai prosecutor Mitra Ibrahim Madani, who handled the probe in the case, the defendant conducted cosmetic surgeries on patients using "beauty products, syringes and medicines".

The unlicensed doctor was caught red-handed before she was about to get paid Dh1,100 ($299) by a patient for administering her a lip enhancing injection.





After investigation, the doctor was referred to the Court of Misdemeanors on charges of practicing medicine without a licence and possession of medical machines and tools to practice medicine without a licence.

The prosecutors referred her with a recommendation that she get the maximum penalty stipulated by law.

Prosecutor Mitra pointed out that practising medicine without going through the proper channels - and without complying with the enforced health laws - would put people's lives at risk. She also warned the public that visiting such places also would make them legally liable.

