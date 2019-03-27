Egypt Arrests 23 People for Illegal Money Trading

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Administrative Control Aut ... Follow >

Egypt’s Administrative Control Authority (ACA), in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, has arrested a criminal ring of 23 people accused of illegal trade in foreign currencies.

The ACA said that the suspects were involved in black market transactions exceeding EGP 100 million.

The agency said that it has seized EGP 20 million in Egyptian and foreign currencies.

The ring operated in Cairo, Giza, Sharqiya, and Daqahliya.

The ACA said that the arrests are part of continued efforts by the state to combat monetary crimes in accordance with the directives of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

This article has been adapted from its original source.