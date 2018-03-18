EgyptAir Denies Claims a Snake Was on Flight to Kuwait

EgyptAir had denied allegation says that there were a snake on one of its flights heading from Cairo to the Arab gulf state of Kuwait. (AFP/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Cairo Disable alert for cairo international airport Disable alert for EgyptAir Follow >

EgyptAir denied news reports on the presence of a snake on one of its flights heading from Cairo to the Arab gulf state of Kuwait on Saturday, according to a statement released from the company.

In the Saturday statement, the company denounced the reports as “baseless,” noting that there was a similar incident that took place in 2012 but not currently.

It called on media outlets to depend on official sources before publishing any news on the company for the sake of preserving credibility with public opinion.

According to the Kuwaiti newspaper of ‘Al-Anbaa’, a snake that was found on board of a plane affiliated to Egypt Air heading from Cairo International Airport to Kuwait forced the pilot to make an emergency landing after one hour of taking off from Cairo.

The newspaper said that after a while from taking off from Cairo, the passengers on the plane were shocked as they found a cobra snake causing panic among them and attempts to kill the snake.

The newspaper added that while some of the passengers were trying to kill the snake one of them was stung before the emergency landing at Hurghada International Airport.

The newspaper explained that after the emergency landing, numerous medical teams headed to treat the passenger, while a quarantine crew started to sterilize the plane prior to the resumption of the flight.

This article has been adapted from its original source.