Egypt's Culture City New Wonder for Arts

New Opera House in Egypt (Twitter)

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi inspected the Arts and Culture City, home to the New Opera House in the New Administrative Capital on Sunday and was briefed on the city’s latest construction works, according to presidency spokesperson Bassam Rady.

Rady said that the Arts and Culture city has been established on 127 acres according to the highest global standards of construction.

The city will feature several theaters, exhibition halls, libraries, museums, galleries on the traditional and contemporary art for music, paintings, sculptures and handicrafts.

Sisi also inspected the New Opera House which is set to be the largest opera house in the Middle East; it contains a main hall with 2000-person capacity, two theaters for music concerts and drama works, the Artistic Creativity Center and Wax Museum.

The Egypt Vision 2030 Facebook page in November uploaded photos of the Opera House constructed in the New Administrative Capital, stating that it will be inaugurated in conjunction with the transfer of the headquarters of ministries and the parliament to the new capital in 2019.

The New Administrative Capital was inaugurated in October 2017 in the presence of renowned singers such as Hussain al-Jassmmi ,Nancy Ajram and Tamer Hosny. China announced it will be investing $11.2 billion in the New Administrative Capital in September 2017.

