Egypt's Health Minister Launches Detection Campaign Among School Pupils

(Shutterstock)

Health Minister Hala Zayed announced the launch of a campaign for the detection and early treatment of various diseases among school students from February 17 until April 2, specifying that the campaign aims to target 11.5 million students.

She explained at a press conference at the Cabinet that the national campaign aims to detect health issues such as stunted growth, obesity and anemia among school children aging between 6 years to 12 years old, and that students found with these diseases would be referred to medical committees with the health insurance system for free treatment.

The parents of ill students and school managements will be notified before the students start treatment, she said.

The minister added that the campaign will take place on three stages, including public and private schools through specialized medical committees.

The initiative targets primary school students across all of Egypt in public, private and Al-Azhar schools, the Minister added.

The first phase will take place in the governorates of Fayoum, Damietta, Assiut, Matrouh, Port Said, South Sinai, Qalyubia, Beheira, Alexandria, Qena, and Giza. The second will be conducted in Cairo, Suez, Ismailia, Kafr al-Sheikh, Monufiya, Beni Suef, Sohag, North Sinai, the Red Sea, Aswan and Luxor.

The third will be carried out in the governorates of Dakahlia, Sharqia, Gharbia, Minya, and the New Valley.

This article has been adapted from its original source.