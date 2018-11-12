Elderly UK Couple Say They Visited Big Mac Every Single Day for Last 23 Years

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

An elderly couple have put their good health down to having visited McDonald's every day - for the last 23 years.

Tom Jones, 83, and wife Pauline, 82, insist that their daily visits to the fast food chain in Bath have helped them remain slim and fit.

To get to the restaurant they call their 'second home' on Southgate Street, the couple walk two-and-a-half miles from their nearby home.

Pauline from Bath said: 'We pop in for a coffee at 8.30am and then go to look round the shops. At 10 we come back for what we call a snack!'

Tom added: 'We come in here seven-days-a-week, every day.

'Other than when we've been on holiday we haven't missed a day in 23 years.'

Tom's regular feast consists of a Big Mac which has 540 calories while Pauline samples more of the menu's variety depending on her mood.

One day this could be chicken nuggets or another, a BBQ chicken wrap, she explained.

Pauline, said: 'We like coming back here every single day because of the friendliness.

'The staff are always so helpful - we even feel like part of the building - part of the furniture.

'We always feel as though they know who we are and they're so kind.

'Mind you I always say thank you, and I think that goes a long way.

'We like it in the mornings when it isn't so busy as it's a bit hectic at dinner time.

'We are not pub people and we value the community we find at McDonald's.'

Tom added that the perception that much of the chain's food can lead to people being overweight 'is wrong'.

Tom, said: 'I just want to say that all this nonsense about McDonald's making you fat is rubbish. Look at us!'

However, Tom stressed that they also remained slim and fit in their 80s because of the exercise they tried to include in their daily routine.

Paul Pearson, who owns and operates the Southgate Street restaurant said the couple were the 'perfect symbols' of the difference McDonald's could make in a community.

He said: 'I've always had a love of Bath and I've always had a toe in the city. It's a great honour to be the franchise here.

'It's a beautiful city, a beautiful place to work and it had a great sense of community.'

Paul invited Tom and Pauline to the cutting of a cake on Wednesday 7th November to mark the Southgate branch's 35th birthday.

