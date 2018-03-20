Emirati Womoan Accuses Man of Posting Abusive Video Messages About Her on Snapchat

The logo of mobile app Snapchat (AFP/File Photo)

A social media influencer in Abu Dhabi has accused a man for creating about 30 video clips containing insulting and abusive words against her and posting them on Snapchat.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court heard that the Emirati woman lodged a complaint against the defendant, also, a UAE national, after she was informed by a friend about the insulting and abusive video messages spread about her on Snapchat.

The Emirati woman, with about 500,000 followers on social media, said the video clips undermined her dignity and damaged her reputation among her followers.

The woman said the Emirati man had created the videos and circulated them to scores of people via Snapchat.

She said that her friend, who also received some of the abusive video clips, alerted her about the offensive messages that were spreading on social media.

The exact words used in the videos were not mentioned in the court but investigations by prosecutors showed that the video clips were mocking and insulting.

The Emirati man had denied creating the video clips and spreading them on social media.

He claims that the woman had made-up or forged the videos to land him into problems.

A criminal laboratory report, based on evidence gathered after examining the defendant's phone, established that the video clips were created and spread on social media by the Emirati man.

Prosecutors said their investigations confirmed that the man created the insulting videos and spread them on social media which violates the UAE online law.

Abeer Dahmani, the lawyer representing the social media influencer said, "The words and phrases in the videos ridiculed the reputation of my client and embarrassed her among her followers."

"The accused violated the UAE online law that prohibits sharing or posting messages that insult or undermine others on social media. The offender should be penalised according to the law which provides for a jail sentence and or a fine of not less than Dh250,000 for someone convicted of a cybercrime."

The trial was adjourned until April 10.

This article has been adapted from its original source.