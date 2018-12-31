Enjoy Special New Year in Saudi Arabia

New Year’s Eve in KSA. (AFP/ File)

New Year’s Eve falls on a Monday this year, which is reason enough for jubilation. Thankfully for residents across the Kingdom looking for a bit of action, entertainment options are aplenty.

Western Sky Aviation in Jeddah will host a festival for families, which will include a fine arts section, a horror maze, a Hello Kitty-themed children’s corner and an Alice in Wonderland-themed theatrical play.

Food trucks and carnival treats will also be on offer throughout the night. This festival will run on Monday and Tuesday from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Along Jeddah’s waterfront, “X JED,” an outdoor concert-like event, will include live musical performances, light shows, a children’s play area and plenty of good food.

In addition, an internationally acclaimed circus act will perform at Jeddah’s Jungle Land Theme Park.

A suspense-filled storyline will be narrated during a series of acrobatic performances, including tightrope walkers, swinging displays and synchronized acrobats.

This show will be held on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 8:30 p.m. in Jeddah’s Mersal Village.

Riyadh’s street walk, meanwhile, will host an outdoor art festival in which visitors can marvel at the artistic accomplishments of talented local and international artists.

Talent shows will also run and artistic merchandise will be available for purchase, along with food and beverages, throughout the night.

Marine enthusiasts in Dammam can visit an aquarium that will showcase the marvels of the marine world at Dareen Mall on New Year’s Eve. Audio and visual guides will be available.





Neighboring Alkhobar will embark on a five-day outdoor food and entertainment expo that will also begin on New Year’s Eve.

Food trucks, coffee stands and fashion handicraft will be on offer at the festival, as well as a theatrical performance and traditional music stall.

Doors to the event open at 4 p.m. in Alkhobar’s main park along the corniche.

In Jeddah’s Khalediya district, singers will perform live at The Courtyard, while Ghazal cafe in Rawdah is hosting a week of live singing performances beginning from Monday.

Noor Al-Omar, Abdullah Al-Rifai and Mohammed Al-Sultan will perform on Monday, Sameh Al-Sadeq on Tuesday, Ammar Al-Shami on Wednesday, Zakaria Kharoub and Maher Al-Marstani on Thursday and Mohammed Bassam and Mishari Al-Hamad on Friday.

A Ghazal manager, Amro Mohammed, said singers would perform between 9 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. every night.

“Sameh Al-Sadeq will perform Levantine, Egyptian and Khaleeji music,” Mohammed told Arab News. “The musical atmosphere will be unique, as it offers both classical and modern music.”

Finally, the annual Winter Wonderland Festival at the Aja amusement park in Hail will include makeshift snow pits, an ice skating ring and live musical and theatrical performances, among other winter-themed activities. This event will also run on New Year’s Day from 4 p.m. onwards.

