Fashion Accessory: Keep Your Nose Warm This Winter With a $10 'Nosewarmer'

A British woman's winter weather fashion accessory is going viral due to its unusual appearance -- a "nosewarmer" that's like earmuffs for the nose.

The Nose Warmer Company, founded by Sally Steel-Jones, is offering "nosewarmers" in a variety of fabrics and styles for people who don't want their noses to get chilly in winter weather.

"I got the idea in 2009 when I had a genuine cold nose," Steel-Jones told Bored Panda.

"Our business started small, with one nose warmer made specifically to do the job of warming up a nippy nose!" the company's site reads. "Our owner soon realized that she wasn't the only one with this problem so THE NOSE WARMER COMPANY was born."

She said her website ships the nosewarmers worldwide for a price of only about $10.

