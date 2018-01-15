Father Assaults 10-Year-Old Who Defeated His Son in Kickboxing Match

The Kuwaiti father is being summoned for questioning by authorities (Youtube screengrab)

A man physically assaulted a 10-year-old child after the child defeated the man’s son in a kickboxing competition in the Kuwaiti city of Salmiya.

Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai reported on Monday that the man assaulted the child, who is from Egypt, to tell him he should not dare defeat his opponent again.

The father of Youssef, the 10-year-old victim, filed a report to Kuwaiti police regarding the incident and included a video showing the assault and a medical report on the bruises attained by his son during the assault.

The video shows the last two minutes of the game, during which Youssef was announced the winner before embracing his opponent. While celebrating his victory, he was attacked by the Kuwaiti man.

The Kuwaiti father is being summoned for questioning by authorities.

Youssef’s father said the behavior was “inappropriate,” adding that “the incident is an isolated one and does not reflect the Kuwaiti people.”

During a phone-in with al-Ashera Masaan talk show on the Dream channel, he called on Egyptians not to offend the Kuwaiti people.

