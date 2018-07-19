Florida man Dies after Eating Raw Oysters

Raw oyster (Shutterstock/File Photo)

A 71-year-old Florida man has died from bacteria that he got from eating raw oysters.

The man died on July 10 after eating at an unidentified restaurant in Sarasota County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Authorities have so far refused to reveal the man’s identity and the name of the restaurant.

The Department of Health confirmed the man’s death to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Health officials say that the man’s death was caused by a bacteria known as Vibrio vulnificus, which is commonly found in oysters and other types of seafood.

It is rare for humans to be infected with the bacteria, though it can be contracted by eating raw shellfish, including oysters.

Health officials often advise bathers who want to go swimming in lakes, beaches, or rivers not to enter the water if they have cuts or scrapes.

Swimming with cuts could expose humans to potentially deadly bacteria.

Anyone with a weak immune system is advised to wear sandals or flip flops when entering the water to lower the risk of getting cut or scraped by seashells.

While Vibrio vulnificus is sometimes known as ‘flesh-eating bacteria,’ the label is misleading because humans with healthy skin are not at risk.

This article has been adapted from its original source.