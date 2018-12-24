Fortnite with Monopoly Create Most Sought After Christmas Gifts

Popular online battle game Fortnite gets Monopoly makeover (Twitter)

It started life as a video game and amassed fans as quickly as it picked up critics for leaving children ‘addicted’ to violence.

Now Fortnite has joined forces with the makers of Monopoly to create a board game that has become one of the most sought-after Christmas gifts of 2018.

John Lewis said it sold out of the £25 ($31) game within hours of its launch this month.

The Works stores sold out of the game and stationer Ryman said it was the top-selling Christmas board game.

The new version shifts the focus of the game from collecting properties to battling for survival.

Disappointed buyers accused those who managed to get stocks of the game of greed after examples were offered online for up to £69.99 ($88.36).

