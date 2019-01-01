French Model Picks Most Beautiful Girl in World Title After 1st Winning it at 6!

(Thylane Blondeau/ Instagram)

She rocketed to fame in 2007 at the age of six after being named the 'most beautiful girl in the world'.

And 11 years later Thylane Blondeau has once again clinched the coveted title, coming in top of TC Candler's 2018 annual awards list.

The awards, which began in 1990, pride themselves on being among the most 'diverse' beauty awards, with this year's video announcing the winners racking up over two million views in just two days.

This year American-Filipino actress Liza Soberano landed fourth, while Israeli model Yael Shelbia came in at number three, and runner-up was awarded to Taiwanese singer Chou Tzu-yu.

Taking to Instagram a delighted Thylane thanked the competition for the award, admitting that she 'couldn't believe it'.

Sharing a snapshot of the viral video, she wrote: 'I just can’t believe it myself, thanks so much @tccandler and everyone who voted.

'I never thought I was once number one! I’m thankful to all of you I really hope you're having great holidays and spend nice Christmas with your family ..all the best to all of you guys lots of love (sic)'.

Racking up almost 80,000 likes, her followers flooded the post with praise, with one writing: 'Bravo Thylane, you deserve it you are beautiful'.

Another added: 'You are so modest, so pure, so natural, and truly know that you deserve it!'.

The competition, named 'The 29th Annual Independent Critics List 2018', was founded in 1990 by British film critic TC Candler, and has previously awarded Michelle Pfeiffer, Marion Cottilard and Jourdan Dunn with the title.

Boasting 750 million likes, and 1.4million followers and subscribers over their Instagram and YouTube channel, the awards have racked up a viral following across the globe over the past three decades.

This year the creators, who each year are tasked with whittling down a list of rising stars and little-known faces to 100, have also introduced a 'most handsome faces' competition, as well as an Asian-specific contest.

Covering almost 40 countries, the site writes: 'Unlike most other annual beauty rankings, the 100 Most Beautiful Faces List is not a popularity contest and it is definitely not country specific.

'The list attempts to inform and broaden public opinion, instead of reflecting it.'

Thylane walked for Jean Paul Gaultier at the age of four and then later, aged 10, became the youngest ever model to pose for Vogue Paris - wearing short dresses and heavy makeup - in an editorial that attracted criticism at the time, for being too 'sexualised'.

But her mother Veronika Loubry, a fashion designer, defended the cover at the time, telling a French newspaper, 'The only thing that shocks me about the photo is the necklace that she's wearing, which is worth 3 million Euros,' or about $4.3 million.

Thylane, who is the daughter of French footballer Patrick Blondeau, is now a brand ambassador for L'Oréal, and has been named the face of a perfume by French designer Lolita Lempicka.

She has also appeared in Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2017 campaign alongside Zendaya, Lucky Blue Smith, and Presley Gerber.

The teenager certainly has mingled with the creme de la creme of the next generation of models, having been pictured walking alongside the likes of Jourdan Dunn and the offspring of celebrities, including Christian Combs and Lori Harvey (the children of Diddy and Steve Harvey, respectively).

This article has been adapted from its original source.