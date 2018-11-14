Group Capture Video of Monkey Swimming From Brazil to Bolivia!

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A group of people fishing in a South American river captured video of a monkey swimming from Brazil to Bolivia.

The video, filmed by a group fishing from a boat in the Guapore River, shows the monkey urgently making its way from one country to the other by swimming across the body of water.

"We were fishing at the Guapore River, that's the border between Brazil and Bolivia, when we met an unusual scene of a monkey swimming from one border to the other," the filmer wrote.

"We kept joking that he was escaping Brazil after the new presidential election," they wrote.

