'Hamit Kunt' Charity Donates Wheelchair for Bangladeshi Girl

(Shutterstock/ File)

A Turkish charity organization donated an electric wheelchair to a 15-year-old girl in Bangladesh’s Cox's Bazar, said an official with the aid group.

Hamit Kunt, a coordinator at the Deniz Feneri Association, said on Thursday that the wheelchair was delivered to Humaira Jannat Nadia.

"Nadia’s family supported us when we were here to help Rohingya Muslims [in Bangladesh]. They had hosted us as guests, shared their meal, and we visited the [refugee] camps in the region together.

"So, that's how we met Nadia and we decided to provide a battery operated wheelchair to our sister."

Abdul Hoque, Nadia's father, thanked Turkey and Deniz Feneri Association.

Turkish Deniz Feneri Association has been delivering humanitarian aid to the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The Rohingya, described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012.

According to Amnesty International, more than 750,000 Rohingya refugees, mostly women, and children have fled Myanmar and crossed into Bangladesh after Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community in August 2017.

