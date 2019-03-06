Hot Indian Wedding: Gold Trappings and More on Invite Cards for Richest of Families

Mukesh Ambani with Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka (Twitter)

It is touted to be the grandest wedding of the year.

The son of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka on March 7.

The wedding card from the bride's side, the Mehta family recently went viral on social media.

Like all things about the wedding, the card is anything but regal. The family intended to capture the era of the Maharajas and Maharanis while designing the wedding invitation.

10 distinct varieties of gold, elements like pearls, gems and stones alone with embroidery on paper are part of the invitation. Skilled craftsmen worked on bringing the motifs to life.

In February, the Ambanis released an invite that looks as big as a board game container. Once opened, the card plays an instrumental rendition of a devotional song in the background.

Last year, the wedding card of their daughter, Isha Ambani cost Rs 300,000 (Dh15,000 approximately) and went viral.

This article has been adapted from its original source.